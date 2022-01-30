Ex-Detroit Lion suggests Ford family sell organization after Matthew Stafford advances to Super Bowl

Matthew Stafford is heading to his first Super Bowl and everybody and their brother (and sister, and mother, and father, and aunt, and uncle) are hopping on social media to let their feelings fly.

One person who clearly has some strong feelings is former Detroit Lions DB James Ihedigbo, who took to Twitter to say that the Ford family should sell the team.

“Mathew Stafford is going to the Super Bowl in his first year in LA,” Ihedigbo tweeted. Is it safe to say the lions should sell their organization.”

WHOA!