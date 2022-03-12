Ex-Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay puts NFL on blast following suspension

In case you have not heard, the NFL has suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season because he bet on NFL games.

Ever since the suspension was announced, plenty have ripped the NFL for being so harsh on Ridley when they have suspended other players with more serious incidents for fewer games.

One person who is not thrilled with the NFL is Darius Slay.

Slay recently took to Twitter to bash the NFL for their decision.

“Just been on my mind lately… the NFL is suspending Ridley for the whole yr but dudes out here beating up females an getting suspended 6 games!!”

Nation, do you agree with Slay?