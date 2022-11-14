Ex-Detroit Lions coach Aubrey Pleasant lands Green Bay Packers 2022

Ever since the moment Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hired Aubrey Pleasant to be the team’s defensive backs coach, there was plenty of chatter that it was only a matter of time before he became a head coach in the NFL. Fast forward to the present, and following a horrendous start to the season for the Lions’ defense, it was announced a couple of weeks ago that Pleasant had been fired. Now, according to reports, he has landed with a division rival.

Which team did ex-Detroit Lions coach Aubrey Pleasant land with?

According to a report from Rob Demovsky, Pleasant is now a coach for the Green Bay Packers. Demovsky notes that Pleasant joined the Packers last week, shortly after the Lions fired him. He previously worked with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in Washington and with the Rams.

Dave Birkett added by saying that Pleasant is working on the offensive side of the ball in Green Bay.

