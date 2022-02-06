in Detroit Lions

Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator expected to land new gig

According to a report from Gerry Dulac, former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is expected to land a new gig.

Gerry Dulac is reporting that Austin is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers either today or Monday to be their next defensive coordinator.

Congrats, Teryl!

