Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator expected to land new gig

According to a report from Gerry Dulac, former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is expected to land a new gig.
Gerry Dulac is reporting that Austin is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers either today or Monday to be their next defensive coordinator.
Congrats, Teryl!
Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler, per source.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 6, 2022
