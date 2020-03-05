45.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 5, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Ex-Detroit Lions DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison calls out fans on Twitter

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Ex-Detroit Lions DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison calls out fans on Twitter

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison is clearly not a fan of the newly proposed NFL...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings discuss the taking precautions against the coronavirus

As news of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, continues to circulate, people everywhere are taking more and more...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

The Athletic’s Chris Burke suggests sleeper free agent RB for Detroit Lions

As the NFL free agency period is less than two weeks away, the speculation has heated up as to...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison is clearly not a fan of the newly proposed NFL collective bargaining agreement.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The way the process works is that the players will have until one minute before midnight on March 12 to vote on the proposal; the proposal must be voted in favor of by a majority of NFLPA players for it to be passed.

Let’s just say that Harrison isn’t one of those players who will vote in favor, and he called out social media users who think that he was going to.

- Advertisement -

That sure set the record straight!

He then doubled down on his stance:

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!
Previous articleRed Wings discuss the taking precautions against the coronavirus

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Ex-Detroit Lions DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison calls out fans on Twitter

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison is clearly not a fan of the newly proposed NFL...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings discuss the taking precautions against the coronavirus

Michael Whitaker - 0
As news of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, continues to circulate, people everywhere are taking more and more precautions to arm themselves against...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

The Athletic’s Chris Burke suggests sleeper free agent RB for Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
As the NFL free agency period is less than two weeks away, the speculation has heated up as to who Detroit Lions GM Bob...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Miguel Cabrera hits 2 mammoth bombs off Yankees P Gerrit Cole [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers hosted the New York Yankees in Lakeland, Florida and the fans in attendance will leave with quite a memory. Watch...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin calls out NHL officiating

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin still isn't happy about a couple of non-calls that he and his teammates received during Monday night's home...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The Athletic’s Chris Burke suggests sleeper free agent RB for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As the NFL free agency period is less than two weeks away, the speculation has heated up as to who Detroit Lions GM Bob...
Read more

One big splash the Detroit Lions should make in free agency

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It's finally March which means it's almost time for the NFL free agency period to kick-off for the Detroit Lions. As we speak, the Lions...
Read more

Detroit Lions could turn to legacy player to replace Graham Glasgow

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
I have made it very clear that Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow is one of my favorites and I have made it even more...
Read more

Report: Coronavirus cancels one of first NFL related events

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
If you have been following the news, you have certainly noticed that more and more events are either being canceled or modified because of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.