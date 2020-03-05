Ex-Detroit Lions DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison calls out fans on Twitter

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison is clearly not a fan of the newly proposed NFL collective bargaining agreement.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The way the process works is that the players will have until one minute before midnight on March 12 to vote on the proposal; the proposal must be voted in favor of by a majority of NFLPA players for it to be passed.

Let’s just say that Harrison isn’t one of those players who will vote in favor, and he called out social media users who think that he was going to.

- Advertisement -

That sure set the record straight!

He then doubled down on his stance: