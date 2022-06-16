Ex-Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn lands new gig

If you are not sitting down, you may want to do so now because former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, who is arguably one of the worst GMs in NFL history, has landed a new gig.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have hired Quinn as a Senior Consultant to their Football Operations department.

The #Browns have hired former #Lions GM Bob Quinn as a Senior Consultant to their Football Ops department, source said. A new voice and sounding board for GM Andrew Berry, Quinn will help in a multitude of areas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2021

Bob Quinn was fired by the Detroit Lions in 2020

Quinn, along with his pal Matt Patricia were both fired in November of 2022 after absolutely ruining the Detroit Lions organization.

The Lions were just 32-47-1 under Quinn.

From ESPN:

“It was a hard decision because they are both terrific people and worked very hard and tirelessly for this organization,” owner Sheila Ford Hamp said Saturday. “It just clearly wasn’t working. It wasn’t what we had hoped for when we hired them, and so I don’t know if there was an exact moment.

“It was something that we had been thinking about for several weeks and going back and forth and deciding.”

“Ten days ago we looked like we had a good chance to be playoff-bound, and both of those games were extremely disappointing,” Hamp said. “And just seemed like the path going forward wasn’t what we wanted it to be so, yes, we thought this was a good time to make the change.”

At the time, Sheila Hamp said she was dedicated to turning things around in the Detroit Lions organization following the firing of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

“We can’t hide our past, that’s for sure,” Hamp said. “But I think, I’m very dedicated to turning this ship around and really making a difference and hopefully we won’t have to look back very much, just look forward.”

