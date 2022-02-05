in NFL

Ex-Detroit Lions HC Jim Schwartz lands interview

16 Views 3 Votes

Ever since the day the Detroit Lions parted ways with Jim Schwartz, there has been talk about whether or not he will ever be a head coach again.

Well, it does not seem like Schwartz is going to be a head coach again anytime soon but he has scored an interview to become a defensive coordinator.

According to Mike Garafolo, Schwartz took part in a virtual interview with the New York Giants for their defensive coordinator opening.

Nation, do you think Schwartz will ever be an NFL head coach again?

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

NFL team shoots down rumor that they are considering trade for Aaron Rodgers