Ex-Detroit Lions HC Jim Schwartz lands interview

Ever since the day the Detroit Lions parted ways with Jim Schwartz, there has been talk about whether or not he will ever be a head coach again.
Well, it does not seem like Schwartz is going to be a head coach again anytime soon but he has scored an interview to become a defensive coordinator.
According to Mike Garafolo, Schwartz took part in a virtual interview with the New York Giants for their defensive coordinator opening.
Nation, do you think Schwartz will ever be an NFL head coach again?
The #Giants conducted a virtual interview with #Titans assistant and three-time defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their DC job, sources say. The way this search is shaping up, it’s clear the team is looking for an experienced coordinator.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 5, 2022
