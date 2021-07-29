Ex Detroit Lions LB says he contemplated walking away from football

When Jarrad Davis was selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the NFL Draft, some believed he had what it took to become a standout linebacker.

Unfortunately, Davis never panned out and he and the Lions parted ways.

Now, Davis is getting a rebirth with New York Jets and he feels revitalized.

On Wednesday, Davis spoke to reporters after practice and said he “contemplated walking away” from football during his time in Detroit.

Thanks, Matt Patricia.

