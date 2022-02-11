in Detroit Lions

Ex-Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter lands new NFL job

113 Views 3 Votes

We missed this one the other day but according to Ian Rapoport, former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter has landed a new NFL job.

According to Rapoport, the Jaguars are hiring Cooter as their new passing game coordinator under HC Doug Pederson.

Cooter previously worked with Super Bowl QBs Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford and he will now work closely with Trevor Lawrence.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Kelly Stafford takes to Instagram to post message for Detroit Lions fans rooting for her husband