Ex-Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter lands new NFL job

We missed this one the other day but according to Ian Rapoport, former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter has landed a new NFL job.
According to Rapoport, the Jaguars are hiring Cooter as their new passing game coordinator under HC Doug Pederson.
Cooter previously worked with Super Bowl QBs Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford and he will now work closely with Trevor Lawrence.
The #Jaguars are expected to hire former #Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter as their new passing game coordinator under Doug Pederson, source said. He has worked with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford, now Trevor Lawrence.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings