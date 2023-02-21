Ex-Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter lands with Indianapolis Colts

Jim Bob Cooter, a former offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, has been hired as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. Cooter's coaching career has been marked by ups and downs, with his early success as the Lions' offensive coordinator leading many to believe that he would soon be offered a head coaching position. However, he faced setbacks, including being fired by the Lions and then serving as a running backs coach for the New York Jets, before being hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. Cooter's connection to new Colts coach Shane Steichen likely played a significant role in his hiring. Despite the challenges he has faced, Cooter is still recognized as a bright offensive mind and will no doubt be a valuable asset to the Colts.

Key points:

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter has been hired as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts

Cooter was highly regarded as the Lions' offensive coordinator and was seen as a potential head coaching candidate

Cooter faced setbacks in his career, including being fired by the Lions and serving as a running backs coach for the New York Jets

Cooter's connection to new Colts coach Shane Steichen likely played a significant role in his hiring

Despite his setbacks, Cooter is still recognized as a bright offensive mind and will be a valuable asset to the Colts

The Big Picture: Lessons in resilience from Jim Bob Cooter's career

In a highly competitive field such as coaching, setbacks are all too common, and Jim Bob Cooter's career trajectory serves as a valuable lesson in resilience. Despite facing setbacks, including being fired from the Detroit Lions and serving as a running backs coach for the New York Jets, Cooter continued to work hard and eventually landed a consulting job with the Philadelphia Eagles. His connection to new Colts coach Shane Steichen likely played a role in his recent hiring as the Colts' offensive coordinator. Cooter's career path offers a reminder that persistence and hard work can pay off, even in the face of significant setbacks.

Bottom Line: Cooter is back on track to become a head coach

Cooter has certainly had his challenges as a coach in the NFL, but he has worked his way back up to an offensive coordinator position. If Cooter can find success with the Colts, it would not be surprising at all to see him get a shot as a head coach in the league.