Ex-Detroit Lions offensive lineman says Aidan Hutchinson is not at same level as Bosa brothers

Though anything can happen, it sure does seem like Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson is going to be one of the top 2 or 3 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After all, Hutchinson had a dominant season with the Wolverines and he was the only defensive player invited to the Heisman Trophy presentation.

But how good is Hutchinson? Will he be as good as the Bosa (Nick and Joey) brothers?

According to former Michigan and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, Hutchinson should be a good player in the NFL but he is not at the same level as the Bosa brothers.

From MLive:

“He was strong as (expletive),” Glasgow said. “It’s kind of weird to me he was born in 2000. That kind of messed me up a little bit. He was 19 years old (when we were working out), and he was doing the same weights that I was doing, and I was going into my fifth year in the NFL. I was like, ‘What the hell man? Like, what are you on?’ … I think he would be a good culture fit (for Detroit). I know all their (coaches) came from the Saints and I don’t know if they really want to run a 3-4 for forever, but I feel like he would be a great 3-4 or 4-3 D-end. I think he’d be great there.

“You see him run dudes over. He ran over that dude from Ohio State. I think he has a nice combination of strength and technique that almost sort of elicits a Bosa brother type of thing. I don’t know if he’s exactly as athletic as they are, but I wouldn’t say it’s such a difference that it’s a bad thing. If it was on a scale of 100, and you put Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa at 100, he’d be at like a 90 or a 92 or something, you know what I mean? But I think overall he has the technique and strength and overall agility and athletic ability to be a good player at the NFL level.”