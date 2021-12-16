Ex-Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky drops bomb on Urban Meyer [Video]

It took longer than it should have but Urban Meyer has finally been ousted as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It is tough to find anyone at all that likes Meyer as a person and it is very easy to find a plethora of people who cannot stand him.

One person who clearly cannot stand Meyer is former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who absolutely destroyed Meyer on live television on Thursday.

“Urban Meyer is a bad dude… and a bad coach! … He inherited a poor culture in Jacksonville and made it WORSE in six months.”

Here is the video:

.@danorlovsky7 doesn’t mince words when asked about Urban Meyer 😲 “Urban Meyer is a bad dude … and a bad coach! … He inherited a poor culture in Jacksonville and made it WORSE in six months.” pic.twitter.com/MDYbRJP0Ol — First Take (@FirstTake) December 16, 2021