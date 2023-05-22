Ex-Detroit Lions QB lands with 14th NFL Team

Josh Johnson, known as a journeyman quarterback in the NFL, is reportedly joining the Baltimore Ravens for the third time in his career. Johnson began the 2019 season as the backup for the Detroit Lions starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford. However, Johnson's time with the Lions was short-lived as he was released after only two games. Playing with 14 teams, in case you were wondering, is an NFL record.

Throughout his career, Johnson has had stints with numerous NFL teams, including the 49ers, Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Buccaneers, Colts, Giants, Jets, Lions, Raiders, Ravens, Texans, and Washington. He has seen regular-season game action with several of these teams, starting nine games and accumulating 2,280 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Additionally, Johnson has showcased his versatility by contributing 425 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

The Bottom Line – A Career Defined by Resilience

In the ever-evolving world of the NFL, Josh Johnson's career stands out as a testament to resilience and adaptability. As he joins the Baltimore Ravens for the third time, his journey serves as a reminder that success in professional football is not solely measured by the number of teams played for or the accolades received. Instead, it is the unwavering determination and unwavering passion for the game that truly define a player's legacy.