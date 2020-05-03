41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, May 3, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s best trades – No. 4

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

Unused Detroit Red Wings mask artwork released

Michael Whitaker - 0
It was a short lived experience, but at least he got a pretty cool mask out of it. Goaltender Eric Comrie was acquired by the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Dino Ciccarelli brawls with Canucks goalie Kay Whitmore (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Dino Ciccarelli endeared himself to fans in the Motor City during his time in Detroit thanks to his hard...
Read more

Featured Video

We’re now into our countdown of former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s best trades during his time in the Motor City. For those of you who missed number five on the list, check out the details of the move that would turn into Jiri Hudler in the Winged Wheel:

No. 5: Acquiring 2nd round pick from Carolina (Jiri Hudler) for Aaron Ward

The countdown continues as we throw it back to the 2003-04 season, where the Red Wings were looking to re-capture the Stanley Cup after being unceremoniously swept in the previous year’s playoff as defending champions. Of course, these were the good old days when Detroit looked forward to the trade deadline as the day Detroit would acquire additional talent to better their chances of a long playoff run.

And that’s exactly what Holland was able to accomplish in February of 2004 by brining in the NHL leader in points.

Acquiring Robert Lang from the Washington Capitals in exchange for Tomas Fleischmann, a 2004 1st round draft pick (Mike Green) and a 2006 4th round pick (Luke Lynes)

Lang arrived in Detroit from Washington as the NHL’s leader in points at the Trade Deadline, and joined an already stacked team. Though a broken rib forced him to miss a handful of games shortly after his acquisition, he returned in time for the playoffs and recorded a career-high nine points in 12 playoff games.

He would go on to record 62 and 52 points for the Red Wings in the next two seasons for Detroit along with 14 playoff points.

Meanwhile, the trade would eventually come full circle, as the player selected with the draft pick Washington received (Mike Green) would eventually sign with the Red Wings in 2015.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleRed Wings’ Dino Ciccarelli brawls with Canucks goalie Kay Whitmore (VIDEO)
Next articleUnused Detroit Red Wings mask artwork released

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.