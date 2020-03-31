Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – Honorable Mentions

We’ve been counting down our list of former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland most regrettable free-agent signings, from Carlo Colaiacovo down to Stephen Weiss.

And before we get to number one, there are a few signings that didn’t make our top five – yet still didn’t exactly work out.

No. 3 – Jordin Tootoo

The former Nashville Predators super-pest was brought aboard by the Red Wings during the summer of 2012 with a three year, $5.7 million deal.

He only played in 53 games in two years with Detroit before being placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout in 2014.

No. 2 – Mike Modano

Like Derian Hatcher, Modano is a Michigan native who spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Stars before signing a free-agent deal to play in his hometown. He even scored a goal in his first game with Detroit.

But he suffered a cut to his wrist during a late November game and missed significant time. Upon his return, he bounced in and out of the lineup.

No. 1 – Mikael Samuelsson

Swedish forward Mikael Samuelsson enjoyed a productive career with the Red Wings in his first four years with the team before signing a contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

He returned to the Red Wings with a two-year, $6 million deal in 2012 that included a no-trade clause. Injuries limited him to 30 games in two years before returning to his native Sweden.