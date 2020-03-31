44.9 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – Honorable Mentions

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We’ve been counting down our list of former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland most regrettable free-agent signings, from Carlo Colaiacovo down to Stephen Weiss.

And before we get to number one, there are a few signings that didn’t make our top five – yet still didn’t exactly work out.

No. 3 – Jordin Tootoo

The former Nashville Predators super-pest was brought aboard by the Red Wings during the summer of 2012 with a three year, $5.7 million deal.

He only played in 53 games in two years with Detroit before being placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout in 2014.

No. 2 – Mike Modano

Like Derian Hatcher, Modano is a Michigan native who spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Stars before signing a free-agent deal to play in his hometown. He even scored a goal in his first game with Detroit.

But he suffered a cut to his wrist during a late November game and missed significant time. Upon his return, he bounced in and out of the lineup.

No. 1 – Mikael Samuelsson

Swedish forward Mikael Samuelsson enjoyed a productive career with the Red Wings in his first four years with the team before signing a contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

He returned to the Red Wings with a two-year, $6 million deal in 2012 that included a no-trade clause. Injuries limited him to 30 games in two years before returning to his native Sweden.

