44.9 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – No. 1

Perhaps the most infamous of Ken Holland's free-agent signings in Detroit that didn't turn out as expected.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
moderate rain
44.9 ° F
46 °
44 °
93 %
2.9mph
90 %
Sat
49 °
Sun
55 °
Mon
48 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions land 2 first round picks and a second round pick in latest NFL mock draft

We are now less than a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and the big question around these...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Trade Rumor: Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis

According to a rumor that was tweeted out by Chad Forbes, Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis is available via...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We’ve been counting down former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland‘s top free-agent signings that didn’t work out as expected. In case you missed the first four on the list, let’s do a quick recap:

No. 5 – Carlo Colaiacovo

No. 4 – Ray Whitney

No. 3 – Derian Hatcher

No. 2 – Stephen Weiss

And that brings us to number one on our list – defenseman Uwe Krupp.

Embed from Getty Images

The physically imposing 6’6, 223 lb. German defenseman was signed by the Red Wings in the summer of 1998 to a four year, $16.4 million deal after spending several years with the rival Colorado Avalanche. He even scored Colorado’s Stanley Cup winning goal in overtime of Game 4 of the 1996 Stanley Cup Finals against Florida.

He appeared in only 22 games during the 1998-99 season before a back injury suffered in December of 1999 halted his play. However, the team suspended him without pay when it was discovered that he was racing his dogsled while he was supposed to be rehabbing the injury. Krupp even filed a grievance against the team for the money on his contract before eventually returning to the team for portions of the 2001-02 Stanley Cup winning season.

Though Krupp raised the Cup at Joe Louis Arena, his name was left off the famed trophy for failing to meet the required time played to achieve the honor.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings’ Justin Abdelkader incites insane line brawl against Lightning (VIDEO)
Next articleAdam Schefter bashes NFL over decision to hold 2020 NFL Draft

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Adam Schefter bashes NFL over decision to hold 2020 NFL Draft

COVID-19 has impacted all of us, there is no question about it. Many of us have already had family...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – No. 1

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've been counting down former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland's top free-agent signings that didn't work out as expected. In case you...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings’ Justin Abdelkader incites insane line brawl against Lightning (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings had their hands full with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs, ultimately bowing out to their...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

8 Most memorable Detroit Tigers moments since 2008

Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 baseball season has been put on hold for the Detroit Tigers, and we all know that when it does begin, expectations will...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in less than a month, but...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – Honorable Mentions

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We've been counting down our list of former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland most regrettable free-agent signings, from Carlo Colaiacovo down to...
Read more

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – No. 2

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We're nearing the end in our countdown of former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland's most regrettable free agent signings during his time...
Read more

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – No. 4

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
While we await the return of hockey, we'll continue our countdown of the most regrettable free-agent signings that former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken...
Read more

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – No. 5

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland was once highly regarded as one of the top executives in the National Hockey League. Winning...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.