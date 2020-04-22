41.2 F
    Detroit Red Wings News

    Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst trades – No. 3

    Detroit Red Wings News

    Detroit Red Wings News

    We’re now counting down the most regrettable trades that former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland made during his tenure in the Motor City that lasted over two decades. In case you missed it, here was the two in our countdown:

    No. 5 – Cory Cross

    No. 4 – Bill Ranford

    We’ve arrived at number three, and throw it back to the 2014-15 NHL Season when Holland and Co. were looking for additional depth for a playoff push. They got it, but paid too steep a price.

    No. 3: Acquiring Erik Cole and a third-round draft pick (Vili Saarijarvi) from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Mattias Backman, forward Mattias Janmark and a second-round pick (Roope Hintz).

    Embed from Getty Images

    While this trade followed the pattern of mortgaging the future in order to try and win now, nobody would have predicted just how bad this move would end up being. While the aging Cole did perform well in Detroit after his arrival, it wasn’t long before he went down with a spine injury that would ultimately end his career after just 11 games with his new team.

    Meanwhile, Janmark would score 34 goals in his first two seasons with the Stars. Additionally, the second-round draft pick that turned into Roope Hintz has been a home run for the Stars. The speedy forward is making a name for himself in the NHL, and was a big part of Dallas’ postseason play last year.

    By Michael Whitaker
