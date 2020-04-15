Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst trades – No. 5

We’ve compiled our list of the best and worst free agent signings by former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland during his time in the Motor City. Since being replaced by Steve Yzerman last year, Holland moved on to take the GM position with the Edmonton Oilers.

Let’s take a look back at the five most regrettable trades that he made during his two-plus decades in Detroit, staring with number five.

No. 5: Acquiring Cory Cross from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2007 4th round pick (#118-Alex Grant)

The Red Wings ran away with the best record during the 2005-06 NHL Season, the first after the infamous 2005 Lockout. And while the team was solid at every position, Holland wanted to acquire more depth on the back end.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Cross was brought over from the Penguins, and even scored a quick goal for Detroit in his first shift with the team. However, he didn’t see any time during the team’s stunning first round exit at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, whom Cross had also suited up for that season.

His playing career would end after the season.