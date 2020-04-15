57.1 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst trades – No. 5

This move from 2006 didn't have much effect at all.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Insider Jay Glazer to break ‘Big, big news’

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here and you can bet there will be plenty of breaking news between...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions grab stud RB and sleeper QB in latest 7-round mock draft

The countdown is officially on as we head towards the 2020 NFL Draft. In the latest full 7-round mock draft...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Recent decommit Isaiah Todd takes shot at Michigan fan base

On Tuesday, 5-star recruit Isaiah Todd surprised everyone by decommitting from Michigan. A day later, Todd, who has been taking...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We’ve compiled our list of the best and worst free agent signings by former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland during his time in the Motor City. Since being replaced by Steve Yzerman last year, Holland moved on to take the GM position with the Edmonton Oilers.

Let’s take a look back at the five most regrettable trades that he made during his two-plus decades in Detroit, staring with number five.

No. 5: Acquiring Cory Cross from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2007 4th round pick (#118-Alex Grant)

Embed from Getty Images

The Red Wings ran away with the best record during the 2005-06 NHL Season, the first after the infamous 2005 Lockout. And while the team was solid at every position, Holland wanted to acquire more depth on the back end.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Cross was brought over from the Penguins, and even scored a quick goal for Detroit in his first shift with the team. However, he didn’t see any time during the team’s stunning first round exit at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, whom Cross had also suited up for that season.

His playing career would end after the season.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleDetroit Lions release 3 players in advance of NFL Draft

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings’ Brendan Shanahan brawls with former Michigan State Spartan Jim Cummins (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The notable rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche has enough material to fill several novels worth of reading! However, one figure...
Read more

Game of the Day: USA defeats Canada in 1st matchup in 2010 Vancouver Olympics

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We're continuing our Game of the Day series by throwing it back to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmzQBhauC7c The United States surprised host country Canada...
Read more

Red Wings’ Steve Yzerman suffers horrific injury vs. Flames (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings found themselves in a second round playoff series in 2004 against the Calgary Flames, a series that would ultimately not...
Read more

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s best free-agent signings – No. 1

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We're counting down our list of former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland's best free-agent signings during his time in the Motor City....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.