Ex- Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi turned in a monster playoff

Last night the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 overtime loss in game seven to the Florida Panthers. With the loss that means former Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi was eliminated from the playoffs.

Tyler Bertuzzi Playoffs

The Detroit Red Wings traded Bertuzzi to Boston on March 2nd in exchange for a protected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Before the trade, Bertuzzi had played in 29 games for the Red Wings scoring four goals and adding ten assists. Once Bertuzzi got to Boston he caught fire playing in 21 games and scoring four goals and adding 12 assists.

Tyler Bertuzzi in his seven-year career has never had a taste of the Stanley Cup Playoffs but with the Bruins, he got to experience it. Bertuzzi was a difference maker for the Bruins in their seven-game series playing in all seven games and he register ten points coming on five goals and five assists. He scored a goal last night that would tie the game for the Bruins at 2-2 in the third period; the Bruins would end up taking a 3-2 lead before Florida tied it with one minute left in the game and then they scored just over eight and a half minutes into the overtime period.

Bottom Line

Bertuzzi is a free agent now when free agency opens on July 1st, it does not seem as if the Bruins will be able to resign him because of their salary cap situation but that can always change. Watching Bertuzzi play in the playoffs and how well he did, guaranteed one thing for sure: whatever team goes after him will certainly pay him and he will make a difference to that team’s lineup.