Ex-Detroit sports radio host reports Jim Harbaugh just ‘got what he wanted’

Well, we made it through Friday and despite all of the rumors/reports floating around, Jim Harbaugh is still the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Welcome to Saturday and we already have our first Harbaugh report of the day, this one coming from an ex-Detroit Sports radio host.

According to Gregg Henson, he is now hearing that Harbaugh “got what he wanted” and is staying at Michigan.

Note: Henson is the guy who first reported that Harbaugh was signing with Michigan

Geez, hearing Harbaugh is staying at Michigan and got what he wanted, this is potentially HUGE news. Means the $$ cannon is about to get shot and that is good for M. — Gregg Henson (@gregghenson) January 8, 2022

Earlier this morning, added that another source of his, this one within the athletic department, thinks Harbaugh is sticking around.

Another one telling me he thinks Harbaugh is staying. This one in the athletic department. — Gregg Henson (@gregghenson) January 8, 2022

Stay tuned folks but as for now, Jim Harbaugh is still the head coach at Michigan.