Ex-Detroit Tiger accused of sexually assaulting his daughter

In what is some extremely disturbing news, ex-Detroit Tigers OF Juan Encarnacion has been accused of sexually assaulting his daughter.

According to the report, Encarnacion could spend up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty.

From ESPN:

According to a report published by Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, Rosalba Ramos, the head of the prosecution, pointed out that the authorities requested a year of preventive detention against the former player.

The prosecution argues that Encarnacion, 45, entered the room of the minor while she was sleeping and touched private areas of her body, committing the sexual assault for which he is accused.

The prosecution’s accusation formally establishes that Encarnacion’s actions violated numerals 1 and 2 of Article 332 of the Dominican Penal Code, which refer to incest and carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.