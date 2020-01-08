17.5 F
Ex-Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff mocks Lions OT Tyrell Crosby following tasteless joke

By Michael Whitaker

Shots fired!

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby took major issue with former Detroit Tigers infielder Aubrey Huff’s tasteless joke about kidnapping Iranian women (of course, he wasn’t the only one, as the joke set off an internet firestorm).

The former Tiger played 40 games in the Motor City in 2009, hitting .189. He later won a World Series with the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and again in 2012 (against the Tigers).

“For being a 2x world champion, you truly are a loser”, Crosby wrote.

Huff decided to respond:

“Hang in there buddy maybe you’ll get your 2 rings someday,” he responded. “I take that back….not with the @Lions you won’t.”

The two then continued their back-and-forth:

Previous articleBart Scott bets house Detroit Lions won’t win over 7 games with Matthew Stafford; Dan Orlovsky’s response is gold

