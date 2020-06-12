41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, June 12, 2020
Ex Detroit Tigers announcer Mario Impemba hits back at Twitter troll

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Mario Impemba called Detroit Tigers games for 17 years before his career with the team came to an end in 2018 after a physical altercation with color analyst Rod Allen.

According to a source, the altercation started with heated words before a game against the Chicago White Sox on September 4, allegedly over a chair. A source familiar with the events said that Allen had Impemba in a choke hold, though Allen denied that claim.

You can bet that it’s a sensitive subject for Impembda to discuss, as one unfortunate Twitter troll found out.

His response drew immediate praise from Twitter users, many of whom wish he was back in the Tigers booth:



