Ex-Detroit Tigers RP Andrew Chafin finds new home

Andrew Chafin was arguably the best pitcher on the Detroit Tigers in 2022, and the hope was that he would be back for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, Chafin decided to opt out of his contract with Detroit to become a free agent, and now, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Chafin is in agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, is expected to be in the $6.5M range with a chance to increase to the mid-$7.5M range with incentives.

Why it Matters for Andrew Chafin and Detroit Tigers

Detroit secured Chafin's services prior to the start of the 2022 season, with a two-year contract worth $13 million, which included a player option for the first year. However, by choosing to opt-out, Chafin left $6.5 million and a $500,000 signing bonus on the table as he set his sights on securing a better deal in free agency.

Throughout the 2022 season, Chafin had a standout performance, going 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 62 appearances for Detroit. In his 57.1 innings pitched, he recorded 67 strikeouts and walked 19. Despite speculation that Detroit would trade Chafin during the 2022 MLB trade deadline, they did not, a decision that now looks questionable, as they ended up losing him for nothing.

Contract Details

According to Nick Piecoro, who is a Diamondbacks beat writer, these were the contract details for Chafin:

One-year, $6.25M guarantee with

Club option for 2024 worth $7.25M

Base salary for 2023 is $5.5M with a $750k buyout.

Can earn another $1M in bonuses ($250k each for 55, 60, 65, and 70 appearances).