Ex-Detroit Tigers SP Rick Porcello makes major announcement

Rick Porcello, who is now 33, was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. Porcello spent six seasons with the Tigers before heading to the Boston Red Sox. During his time with the Red Sox, Porcello won a Cy Young Award in 2016 and a World Series in 2018. Now, according to Porcello himself, he has made the decision to retire from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.

What did ex-Detroit Tigers SP Rick Porcello say about retiring?

During a recent appearance on the Bradfo Sho, Porcello, who has not pitched since 2020, confirmed that he has retired from baseball.

“I wanted to be with my family,” said Porcello, who also tells Bradford that he and his brother built a house together in the two years since he’s last taken a big league mound. “I wanted to get back into that type of lifestyle and be around them because every year that you’re gone is another year where your parents are getting older, and your brothers are getting older.”

During his career, Porcello went 150-125 with a 4.40 ERA. His best season came in 2016 when he went 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA with the Red Sox. He won the Cy Young award for his efforts.

We certainly wish Porcello all the best during his retirement.