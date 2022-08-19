Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer lands new gig

According to various reports, ex-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired during the 2021 season for being an absolute disaster, has landed a new gig.

Fox announced on Friday that Meyer will be rejoining the”Big Noon Kickoff” show.

Meyer was fired by the Jaguars after a 2-11 start to the 2021 season but it was not the lousy record that was the main reason for his firing.

Instead, the main reason for Meyer being fired was a series of scandals, including one where there was a video of him with a younger woman (definitely not his wife) at an Ohio bar after he did not fly back to Jacksonville with his team.

Now, we are going to have to see Meyer’s annoying face on television if we want to watch the “Big Noon Kickoff” on Fox.

From USA Today:

Fox announced Friday that Urban Meyer was rejoining “Big Noon Kickoff,” confirming reports from April about the ex-Jacksonville Jaguars and college football coach returning to television.

Meyer is an original member of the cast that will reunite in its third season. Former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops replaced Meyer when he took the Jaguars job ahead of the 2021 season, and Meyer will now slot back into that chair alongside host Rob Stone and fellow analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Reggie Bush.

Though it is going to be extremely annoying to have to see Urban Meyer’s face on television once again, most seem to agree that he did a very good job as an analyst during his first stint at Fox, which is definitely the only reason why they decided to bring him back.

Nation, what do you think about Fox bringing back Urban Meyer, who is one of the biggest disgraces in football history? (Ok, maybe that is a bit of a stretch but not by much!)

