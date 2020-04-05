Ex-Lion Darius Slay believes he had “freaking fantastic” final year in Detroit

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay has a new home in 2020 in the city of Brotherly Love after being dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles from the Detroit Lions last month.

And while he was full of some less-than-complimentary things to say about head coach Matt Patricia, he believes that he had a successful final year in Detroit. In fact, as he put it, it was “freaking fantastic”.

“I had a great year, in my opinion,” Slay said. “I think I played freaking fantastic. … It was dang sure good enough to make a Pro Bowl third season in a row.”

Of course, Slay was named to a third consecutive Pro Bowl last season. He’ll be looking to make it a fourth during his first year with the Eagles, where he figures to be a major part of their lineup.

“I love the challenge,” Slay said in a conference call Thursday, via the Associated Press. “I kind of ask for it a lot because the fact that I want the game on me, and I want to help win the game, and if the best route to go about it is me traveling with a guy, then I’ll do it. If the coach sees otherwise, if he says left or right, I’ll want to do whatever to help the team win.”

Is slay correct to describe his final season in Detroit as “freaking fantastic”?

