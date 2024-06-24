in Lions News Reports

Ex-Lions DT Isaiah Buggs Released by Chiefs Following Arrests

The Kansas City Chiefs have informed former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs that he is being released, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. The decision follows a tumultuous offseason for Buggs, marked by multiple legal issues.

Legal Troubles and Off-Field Incidents

Isaiah Buggs, who was once a key player for the Detroit Lions’ defensive line, has been involved in several incidents with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. The most recent issue includes an accusation of second-degree domestic violence.

Series of Legal Problems

Over the last two offseasons, Buggs has faced a slew of legal problems. He allegedly pushed a police officer during a dispute over the occupancy at his hookah lounge, and he, along with his brother, reportedly pointed a gun at a car during an altercation at the same establishment. Additionally, Buggs faces animal cruelty charges after two malnourished and abandoned dogs were found at his Alabama residence.

Isaiah Buggs’ Brief Tenure with the Chiefs

Isaiah Buggs signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and spent the remainder of the season on their practice squad, watching as his new team clinched the Super Bowl. The Chiefs were hopeful about Buggs’ potential, offering him a futures deal for 2024. However, his off-field issues have terminated his tenure with the team before he could make an on-field impact.

