Ex-Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs to interview with Jaguars

Former Detroit Lions special teams coordinataor Brayden Coombs was dismissed by the team in late December after allegedly going rogue with a fake punt call that wasn’t approved by interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

It wans’t expected to be long for Coombs, who helped lead Detroit’s special teams to new heights despite a poor overall 2020 campaign, to find new employment. And it appears that he’s on the verge of doing just that.

He’ll be interviewing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom former Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell now serves as offensive coordinator. Of course, with head coach Urban Meyer now running the show in Jacksonville, Coombs already has a family connection.

Jacksonville Jaguars interviewing former Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs today for special teams coordinator job, according to league source. Coombs is the son of Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. Urban Meyer well connected to the Coombs family — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 25, 2021

Under Coombs, Detroit’s special teams statistics were able to dramatically improve, and multiple NFL teams showed interest in his services after he was shown the door by the Lions.