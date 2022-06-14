Ex-Lions WR Golden Tate to give baseball a shot

When you hear the name Golden Tate, you most likely think of him as a former Detroit Lions wide receiver.

Well, according to the West Coast League, Tate is going to give baseball a shot.

On Tuesday, the WCL broke the news that Tate has signed with the Port Angeles Lefties and he is expected to make his debut today as the Lefties starting centerfielder.

🚨Golden Tate is coming to the West Coast League🚨. The 11-year NFL veteran has signed with @LeftiesBaseball and is set to make his debut tonight in Port Angeles. Learn more about former Pro Bowl wide receiver @ShowtimeTate pursuing baseball in the WCL. https://t.co/SOQmU5MKS5 — West Coast League (@WCLBaseball) June 14, 2022

Tate, who is 33, was drafted out of high school by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 42nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

Instead of signing with the Diamondbacks, he decided to attend Notre Dame. In 2010, Tate was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 50th round of the MLB Draft.

From West Coast League:

“I am extremely thankful,” Tate said, “to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league. As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

“We’re all excited to see Golden wearing a Lefties uniform,” West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer said. “Considering his ties to the Pacific Northwest and his tremendous NFL career, we know our fans will love watching him. And his teammates will certainly benefit from seeing how hard a world-class athlete works toward the same thing they’re all working toward: a professional baseball career.”

“We’re looking forward to Golden joining the Lefties,” said owner Matt Acker, who brought the Lefties to Port Angeles in 2017. “Having an elite athlete around, one who’s competed on the world’s biggest sports stage, is special. His passion for this sport, plus his competitiveness, work ethic, humility, and desire will be contagious to our players and opponents. We see this as a unique opportunity for the Port Angeles Lefties, the West Coast League, and for Golden.”

The last time Golden Tate played in a real baseball game was in 2009, during his sophomore season at Notre Dame.

