Ex-Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores singles out Michigan State HC Mel Tucker [Video]

During a recent interview with Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores singled out Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker as the one coach that made a major impact on his throughout his coaching career.

Flores, who is now a defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers talked about how he spent a few days at the University of Georgia and Tucker stood out to him as being special and how that was how he wanted to be.

Flores added that Tucker probably does not even know how much of an impact he had on him.

