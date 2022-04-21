Ex-Michigan F Brandon Johns Jr. announces transfer destination

UPDATE:

On Wednesday, ex-Michigan F Brandon Johns Jr. took to Instagram to announce that he has decided to transfer to VCU.

“I (can’t) thank the University of Michigan enough for the best four years someone could ask for,” Johns Jr. wrote. “The relationships and experiences I have had the opportunity to be a part of will never be forgotten.” Johns’ post concluded with “#VCU” and “#nevergiveup.”

This makes the second former Michigan player to transfer to VCU as G Zeb Jackson recently did the same.

From MLive:

“I think many people would think of it differently (than) me, but I think it was a very productive and successful four years here,” Johns said after Michigan’s final home game of the season on March 3, senior night. “No matter what, whether it was positive, whether it was negative, whether I wasn’t doing so good or whether I was doing good, I feel like I really learned a lot from my coaches, my team, and just a variety of different things that I never thought I would be able to say I learned.

“In my eyes, it was a really successful four years.”

During the 2021-22 season, Johns Jr. played in 31 games, averaging 3.2 points and two rebounds per contest.

We certainly wish Brandon the best of luck at VCU.

INITIAL REPORT:

According to a report from The Michigan Insider, Michigan F Brandon Johns Jr. has made his decision for the 2022-23 season.

The Michigan Insider is reporting that Johns has decided to transfer from Michigan for the upcoming season.

Nation, is this the right decision for Johns?

