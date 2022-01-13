Ex-Michigan OL Chuck Filiaga transfers to Big Ten school

According to a report from Ryan Burns, Michigan OL transfer Chuck Filiaga has made his decision on where he will play in 2022.
Burns is confirming that Filiaga had decided to transfer to Minnesota.
In case you were wondering, Chuck will not have to play Michigan, Michigan State, or Ohio State in 2022 unless they were to meet in the Big Ten Championship game.
Best of luck, Chuck!
I can confirm the #Gophers have received a commitment from Michigan OL transfer Chuck Filiaga.
The former top-100 recruit started games for the Wolverines in 20' and 21'. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining, and will be on campus here soon. https://t.co/u4YN1AYTDT pic.twitter.com/lv5P0xGU4J
— Ryan Burns (@RyanBurnsMN) January 12, 2022
