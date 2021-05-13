Ex-Michigan State basketball captain Foster Loyer announces transfer destination

Sharing is caring!

When Michigan State landed Foster Loyer out of Clarkston HS, the hope was that he would come in and leave off where he left in high school, where we was Mr. Basketball for the state of Michigan.

Unfortunately, that was not the case and Loyer recently announced that he had entered the transfer portal and that he would be playing elsewhere for the 2021-22 season.

According to Loyer, he has made his decision and he will be playing at Davidson during the upcoming season.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Davidson College. I’d especially like to thank Coach McKillop for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to start this next chapter. The best is yet to come ! #GoWildcats #TCC“

Davidson, of course, is where the great sharp-shooting guard Steph Curry played his college ball.

I’m excited to announce my commitment to Davidson College. I’d especially like to thank Coach McKillop for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to start this next chapter. The best is yet to come ! #GoWildcats #TCC pic.twitter.com/AFgMJCVpaD — FosterLoyer (@FosterLoyer) May 13, 2021