Ex-NFL GM says Detroit Lions should consider this future Hall of Famer at No. 2

With the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select…

We will soon be able to complete that sentence as the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft will kick off next Thursday night.

Most believe that if Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson is available at No. 2, the Lions should rush to the stage to make the pick.

But what if Hutchinson is gone?

According to one ex-NFL general manager Mark Dominik (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), if Hutch is gone, the Lions should consider LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. and what he believes could be a future Hall of Famer, North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu at No. 2.

Dominik’s thoughts on Derek Stingley Jr.

“There’s so much talent in that young man and it’s so good, and so when you watch the early tape you’re blown away, and to me he tested out still that same way,” Dominik said. “You’re holding your breath in terms of injury, his arc, but that’s where you have your orthopedic doctors really play a huge role for organizations and sit there and say, ‘Is there anything you see here?'”

“I think that that would make a lot of sense to me if Aidan’s off the board, that they would go with a Stingley because I think he is that elite,” Dominik said. “I mean, he’s big but fast and athletic with ball skills. I don’t dislike Jeff Okudah, but they’re different dudes, completely.”

Dominik’s thoughts on Ikem Ekwonu

“Dan Campbell wants to continue to kind of set the tempo of what he wants on his football team,” Dominik said. “To me, you could put him at guard and he could have a gold jacket. You could put him at tackle, and he’s still going to play 10 years.”