Ex-OSU quarterback Cardale Jones takes shot at Michigan, gets promptly roasted

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is one of the most legendary in not only collegiate sports, but as a whole.

And just because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t mean the rivalry has lost any of the fire behind it.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones stirred the pot on social media earlier today when he responded to a Twitter account asking whether or not the iconic Wolverines helmet was the most recognizable:

Needless to say, the responses were swift and immediate:








