Ex-Raider Bruce Campbell’s jaw is fine, contrary to now viral erroneous reports

On Sunday evening a video emerged claiming that former Raiders OL Bruce Campbell had his jaw broken during a fight at a Walmart.

BREAKING: ex #Raiders offensive tackle Bruce Campbell involved in altercation. Was taken to hospital with a broken jaw. Wow. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/EKe9y3jY9q — Raider Albert (@TheFakeAlbert) April 4, 2021

But there is one pretty big problem with the video, which has now gone viral.

The man getting his butt whooped in the video is reportedly NOT Bruce Campbell at all.

We have to believe the real Bruce Campbell, who is now 32-years-old and out of the NFL, would have fared much better than the guy in this video did if he were to get into a Walmart rumble.

Campbell, who was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, was 6-foot-7, 314 pounds when he put up 34 reps on the bench press and ran a 4.85 40-yard-dash prior to the draft.