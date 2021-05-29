Ex-Red Wings draft pick Mattias Janmark scores hat trick in Vegas Game 7 win [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

Sometimes, they just get away.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark powered his team to a Game 7 victory over the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas earlier tonight with three goals:

Jnamark was originally drafted by the Red Wings with the 79th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft, but was traded in 2015 to the Dallas Stars in exchange for veteran Erik Cole, who saw his brief Red Wings career end after just 11 games thanks to suffering a spinal contusion. His playing days were over.

Meanwhile, Janmark has appeared in 338 regular season NHL games since the 2015 trade, spending four full years with the Stars before signing with the Chicago Blackhawks in October of 2020. After 41 games played in the Windy City (10 goals, nine assists), he was dealt to Vegas on April 12, 2021.