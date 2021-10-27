Ex-Red Wings F Anthony Mantha plans to score against his old teammates

The Detroit Red Wings envisioned forward Anthony Mantha to be a major part of their future, having signed him to a four year contract extension before last season. However, they decided to part ways with him at last season’s trade deadline, sending him to the Washington Capitals in a blockbuster trade that saw them gain forwards Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and a 1st round (2021) and 2nd round (2022) draft selection.

Mantha began his tenure with the Capitals on a tear, scoring in each of his first three games with his new team. However, he didn’t contribute anything offensively during the final ten games of the regular season, nor in any of the five playoff games against the Boston Bruins.

Tonight, he faces his ex-Red Wings teammates for the first time on the ice. But before tonight’s battle, there was nothing but friendship off the ice. He and several Red Wings players went out to eat last night ahead of the first time they’ll face one another in opposite uniforms.

“It’s gonna be fun, I think. I’m excited, I went to dinner with a few of my buddies,” Mantha said. “It’s going to be an experience for sure, I’m going to try to have fun and score some goals.”

Unfortunately for the Red Wings, Vrana will have to wait to face his old teammates, as he underwent shoulder surgery to correct an injury he suffered early in training camp.

