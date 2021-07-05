Ex-Red Wings F Gustav Nyquist pens heartfelt tribute to fallen CBJ goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

Sharing is caring!

The hockey world is in mourning after the news that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died at the young age of 24 after an accident involving fireworks in Novi, MI.

According to the autopsy, Kivlenieks died of “fireworks mortar blast, chest trauma.”

Former Detroit Red Wings goaltender Gustav Nyquist took to social media shortly after the news was announced to offer his heartfelt condolences to the family of Kivlenieks:

Nyquist was drafted 121st overall by the Red Wings in 2008, and played within the organization and for the Red Wings until his 2019 trade to the San Jose Sharks; he subsequently signed a four-year contract with Columbus that summer.