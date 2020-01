Former Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias will have a new address in 2020.

The Baltimore Orioles have signed him to a one year, $3 million deal, with an option for 2021.

In 530 plate appearances last season with the Cincinnati Reds, he hit a career high 11 home runs while hitting .288 with 59 RBI and and a .318 OBP.

He previously has suited up for the Boston Red Sox and Tigers, where he played from 2013 to 2018. He didn’t attract much interest from other teams until signing with the Reds.