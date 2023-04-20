Ex-Tiger Max Scherzer explodes after being ejected [VIDEO]

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer absolutely lost it this afternoon, as he was ejected for being caught with a foreign substance on his glove. And he sure gave a mouthful to umpire Phil Cuzzi after the decision was rendered.

Max Scherzer was furious after being caught with a foreign substance on his glove

The foreign substance check took place during the 4th inning of today's game at Dodger Stadium. Scherzer, who is now with the New York Mets after having previously pitched with the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, was tossed after an inspection of his glove was found to have revealed a foreign substance.

“It's rosin!” Scherzer could be heard yelling at Cuzzi and plate umpire Dan Bellino, the crew chief.

Take a look at the fiery exchange for yourself below:

Max Scherzer allegedly had a sticky substance on his glove and he was ejected pic.twitter.com/Jp3SzS8fSE — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 19, 2023

Before he was tossed from the game, Scherzer had pitched three innings and surrendered only a single hit.

Tigers fans still well remember Scherzer's departure from Detroit, having rejected what he felt was a lowball offer of six years and $144 million. He would soon agree to a seven-year contract worth $210 million with the Washington Nationals, with whom he won the World Series in 2019. He's currently in the second season of a three-year, $130 million deal with New York.