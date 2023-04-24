Exciting Possibility: Justin Verlander May Make Season Debut Against Former Team

This past offseason coming off his third CY Young award, former Detroit Tigers Pitcher Justin Verlander signed a two-year deal with the New York Mets and was set to make his debut on March 31st against the Miami Marlins, but he would be placed on the Injured List with inflammation in his teres major muscle.

Justin Verlander (right teres major strain) threw three innings and 43 pitches in a simulated game today. He remains scheduled for a minor league rehab start on Friday, which will set him up to return the first week of May in Detroit — assuming everything goes well. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 23, 2023

Justin Verlander

Verlander threw 43 pitches over three innings in a simulated game on Sunday. The plan going forward is for Verlander to make a minor league rehab start on Friday which will set him up to take on the Detroit Tigers on May 3rd, assuming everything goes as scheduled. Verlander started his career with the Tigers, playing his first 13 years with the team; he would go 183-114, making 380 starts. He posted a 3.49 ERA and struck out 2,373 hitters during his tenure. Verlander also posted a 1.19 WHIP, a 2.7 BB/9, and an 8.5 K/9. While with Detroit, Verlander claimed some hardware winning a Cy Young and an MVP in 2011, and he was also a six-time all-star. Detroit would eventually trade Verlander to the Houston Astros, where he won two world series titles and two more Cy Young awards and was named an all-star three more times. It will be a pleasant site to see Verlander back at Comerica Park.