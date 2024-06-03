Exclusive MSU Coverage on Big Ten Network, June 6

Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for a Prominent Presence on Big Ten Network

June 6 Marks a Full Day of MSU Sports Coverage

Eager Michigan State fans have a day to mark on their calendars. As announced by the Big Ten Network, June 6 will be dedicated entirely to Michigan State programming. This special coverage is part of the “School Days” series profiling each of the 14 pre-expansion conference schools. Michigan State’s day will feature “replays of classic games, championship moments and original programming,” including popular segments from last season’s hockey and basketball victories.

Highlighted during this day will be a replay of the thrilling 5-4 hockey victory over Michigan from the Big Ten Tournament championship and a revisit to “The B1G Story: Kissing The Floor,” a documentary capturing the heartfelt senior-day tradition of the MSU men’s basketball team.

Intense Sports Action and Recruitment in East Lansing

Athletically, Michigan State is not slowing down as the summer heats up. Jonathan Smith, the head coach of the Spartan football team, is preparing for a bustling month. With new transfers and freshmen onboarding, summer training intensifying, and the hosting of numerous recruits for the class of 2025, June is slated to be monumental.

Smith emphasized the significance of this period, stating, “Huge month of June with our guys getting back into the weight room, re-installing some schematics. Got some new players coming in. We’re excited about all of that. And then you throw in the recruiting side, it’s busy.”

Adding to the thrill, the first three games of MSU’s 2024 football season will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, starting with Smith’s debut against Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30.

Fans and followers can stay updated with the latest on Michigan State football, basketball, and recruitment directly through various channels, including a free newsletter tailored to deliver all Spartan news right to your inbox.