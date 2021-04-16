Exclusive video emerges appearing to show Rams star Aaron Donald trying to break up assault

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday, news broke that Los Angeles Rams star defender Aaron Donald had been accused of assault of a man in Pittsburgh.

Well, according to an exclusive video that has emerged, Donald looks to be innocent.

The exclusive surveillance video appears to show Donald run over and try to break up the assault. Donald’s lawyer says his client came to the rescue.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surveillance video appears to show #NFL star Aaron Donald run over and try to break up assault. I just talked to Donald’s lawyer who says his client came to the rescue. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/0sXKjrMJs9 — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) April 16, 2021

From ESPN:

Casey White, an attorney hired by Donald to represent him following allegations levied against him Wednesday, told ESPN that Spriggs swung a bottle at Donald that grazed his head as he ducked, before other people surrounding Donald stepped in.

“As he ducks, somebody from behind grabs him to stop him from interacting with this guy, Mr. Spriggs, so he holds Aaron back in a sense,” White said. “At that point, that’s when other people come to Aaron’s aid and defend him by removing, so to speak, Mr. Spriggs from the area where he is punched and he is fighting; it’s a mutual fight at this point between other individuals who Aaron does not really know.”

White said that they have obtained five witness accounts and that Donald eventually helped pull people away from Spriggs.

“Aaron actually runs over to [Spriggs’] aid and starts pulling people off of this guy,” White said. “He’s trying to get these kids off Spriggs; he gets at least two or three people off of Spriggs and at that point in time, somebody grabs Aaron and says, ‘This is not a good situation, let’s get the heck out of here.'”