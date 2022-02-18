Executive Director announces number of College Football Playoff teams for next four seasons

Many hoped that the College Football Playoff would expand to either 8 or 12 teams but that is not going to be happening anytime soon.

According to Bill Hancock, who is the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, the playoff will continue with four teams for at least the next four seasons.

This year’s CFP featured Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, and Cincinnati.

Here is the statement from Hancock.

Nation, do you think this is a good decision?