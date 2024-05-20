fb
Expect Big Things: D-backs’ Lovullo Praises Tigers’ Grit Despite Series Loss

Tigers Notes

Diamondbacks’ Manager Torey Lovullo Praises Tigers’ Tenacity

In a series that tested the mettle of both teams, the Detroit Tigers recently overcame the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Despite losing the final game of the series which saw the Tigers take a 2-1 series win, the Diamondbacks’ manager Torey Lovullo expressed high praise for their opponents’ gritty performance.

The series concluded with the Diamondbacks salvaging a 6-4 victory in the final game, preventing a sweep by the Tigers. While this improved Arizona’s seasonal record to 22-25, holding fourth place in the NL West, the series win by the Tigers did not go unnoticed by Lovullo.

The Tigers are a good team. I would not be surprised if they made a lot of noise inside of the AL Central.

Torey Lovullo – via Jon Morosi of MLB.com

“The Tigers are a good team. I would not be surprised if they made a lot of noise inside of the AL Central. They’re finding their way. They were very, very gritty,” commented Lovullo. This statement by Lovullo, as reported by Jon Morosi of MLB.com, underscores the admiration for the Tigers’ resilience and competitiveness despite the challenging conditions of the game.

The series also spotlighted some strategic elements and individual performances from both teams. Jordan Montgomery of the D-backs, despite struggling with a 4.98 ERA over 34.1 innings in his sixth start of the season, was a focal point. The Tigers’ strategic gameplay and tactical expertise resulted in crucial runs that determined the outcome of the games.

Further drama unfolded when Lovullo was involved in a heated exchange with Tigers’ ace Jack Flaherty, signifying the high tensions and competitive spirit imbued during the series. Lovullo later hinted at deeper underlying issues contributing to this confrontation without delving into specifics.

