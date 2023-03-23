Ezekiel Elliott narrows wish list to 3 teams

Ezekiel Elliott, the former running back for the Dallas Cowboys, is reportedly choosing between three teams as he looks for a new home in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals are the teams in the running, with Elliott expected to make a decision by the end of next week. The 27-year-old was released by the Cowboys recently, and his potential landing spots offer different opportunities and challenges.

Key Points:

Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed his choices down to three teams: the Eagles, Jets, and Bengals

The Cowboys released Elliott, saving $10.9 million in cap space

Elliott is a three-time Pro Bowler and led the league in rushing yards twice in his first four seasons

He failed to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career in 2022

The Bengals lost running back Samaje Perine to the Denver Broncos in free agency

The Jets are expected to land quarterback Aaron Rodgers and have running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter on their roster

The Eagles have a strong offensive line and added running back Rashaad Penny in free agency

Big Picture: Ezekiel Elliott's impact on potential teams and the NFL landscape

The potential landing spots for Ezekiel Elliott carry different implications for the NFL. If he signs with the Bengals, he could be a valuable addition to the team's running game and help fill the void left by Samaje Perine. The Jets are expected to make a big splash with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, and Elliott could provide additional firepower for their offense. The Eagles, meanwhile, have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, which would be very beneficial for Elliott.