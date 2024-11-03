fb
Sunday, November 3, 2024
Ezekiel Elliott’s Epic Fail Could End His Career

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been designated as a healthy scratch for today’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, marking the first time in his career he will not play despite being fully capable. According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, multiple sources have indicated that Elliott has been struggling with distractions this season.

Issues including habitual tardiness and missing three team meetings, with the final straw being Friday's absence, led both parties to the decision that it was best for Elliott to stay home rather than make the trip to Atlanta.

In Elliott's absence, running backs Dalvin Cook and Rico Dowdle are expected to shoulder the workload for the Cowboys. So far in the 2024 season, Elliott has had a disappointing performance, carrying the ball 48 times for just 149 yards over seven games. His struggles were highlighted in a recent game against the Detroit Lions, where he managed only 17 yards on eight carries.

The Cowboys will look to regroup without Elliott as they face a crucial matchup this afternoon.

