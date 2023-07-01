F Tim Gettinger signs with Detroit Red Wings

According to a report from PuckPedia, the Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Tim Gettinger to a 1-year deal. The contract carries a cap hit of $775k and an AHL salary of $250k.

Gettinger by the Numbers

In the 2022-23 season, in the AHL with the Hartford Wolfpack, Gettinger tallied 13 goals and 35 points in 52 games. Despite being 25 years old, Gettinger has already made his presence felt in the NHL by contributing an assist across 16 career games.

Bottom Line: Red Wings Add Depth

According to PuckPedia, Gettinger, a depth forward, has been signed to a one-year, two-way contract. This addition strengthens the team's depth up front.